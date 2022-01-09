Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 175,000 Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Profile

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

