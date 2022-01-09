Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000.

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

