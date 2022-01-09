Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 197.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,682 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Freedom Acquisition I stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

