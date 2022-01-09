Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $442,000 in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

