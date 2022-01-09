Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 298,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 12.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 147,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,025,000.

AEACU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

