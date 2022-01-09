Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Update

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Beachbody stock traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 668,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.04. Beachbody has a 12 month low of 1.98 and a 12 month high of 18.20.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BODY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.80.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

