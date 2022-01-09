Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.