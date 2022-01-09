Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $75.99. 5,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

