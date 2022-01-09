Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.36. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

