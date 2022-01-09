Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

