Benchmark Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $235.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 602,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

