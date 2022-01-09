Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading Up 2.6%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU) was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 2,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

