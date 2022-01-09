Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €44.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.86 ($40.75).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €35.12 ($39.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1 year high of €37.76 ($42.91). The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.08.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

