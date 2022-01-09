BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 10,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BEST by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 447,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BEST by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BEST by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

