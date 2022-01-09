BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 970,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 314,079 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

