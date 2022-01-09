BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

