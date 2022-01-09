BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $128,763,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

