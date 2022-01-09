BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.36 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

ACN opened at $370.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.