BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,988,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,599,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.97.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

