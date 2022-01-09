BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $197.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

