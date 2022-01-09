BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,133 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $132.98 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.