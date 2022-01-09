Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.18.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $201.93 on Friday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $399,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $2,941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $69,488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 40.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.