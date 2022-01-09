Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $415.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.08 and its 200 day moving average is $485.09.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

