BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

