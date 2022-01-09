Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 1.5%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 154,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 237,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

