Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $211.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.