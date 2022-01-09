Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.