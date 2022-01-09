Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV opened at $231.47 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.09 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average of $302.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.47.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

