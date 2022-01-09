Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38.

