BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Update

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMCS opened at $0.07 on Friday. BioTech Medics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About BioTech Medics

BioTech Medics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical services. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Therapeutic Laser Centers, Superior Patented Antimicrobial Solutions, and Proprietary Nutraceutical Products. Its product include SHBAN, BioBody Balance, and BioBody Energy.

