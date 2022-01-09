bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 0.7% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $337,007.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.