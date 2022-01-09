BitDAO Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 10% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $74.54 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

