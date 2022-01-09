Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,932.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.