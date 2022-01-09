Blocery Market Capitalization Hits $10.44 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $858,035.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,649,997 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

