Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,901,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

