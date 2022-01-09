BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BlueLinx by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. BlueLinx has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $786.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

