BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 548,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 201,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

