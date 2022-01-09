BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.34 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

