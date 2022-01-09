BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Separately, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF in the third quarter worth about $796,000.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA WPS opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.