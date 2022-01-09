BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock worth $3,848,313 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

