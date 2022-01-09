BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $458.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

