Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

BNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,812. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.53 million and a PE ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

