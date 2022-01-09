Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.38 million.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boot Barn stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.