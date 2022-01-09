BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

