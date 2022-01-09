BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BWA stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.