Boston Partners Acquires 3,339 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Boston Partners raised its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Quantum worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

