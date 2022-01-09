Boston Partners Buys 1,223 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.23% of Northwest Pipe worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $147,195 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

