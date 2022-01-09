Boston Partners Invests $670,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

