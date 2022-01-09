Boston Partners Invests $733,000 in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

