Boston Partners Lowers Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

LADR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

